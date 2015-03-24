Bayco Products, Inc. Debuts Nightstick® FDL-300R Tactical Fire Flashlight with 190-Meter Throw and Smoke Piercing Beam

The new Nightstick® FDL-300R Tactical Fire Light packs the performance, punch and stamina that align perfectly with tactical firefighting and emergency work. Its tough glass-filled nylon polymer housing is rated IP-X7 waterproof and built to resist impact, chemicals and high temperatures.With quality and durability of the fire industry in mind, this tactical fire light has the rugged design and internal components of a professionals lighting tool that will keep those within the fire industry safe while still delivering a tightly focused beam of light.

The FDL-300R features a hard anodized aluminum tail cap with one large, textured tail switch for constant on or momentary use. Easy to activate even when wearing a pair of gloves, a pair of CR-123 lithium batteries powers its integrated 180 lumens CREE® LED for up to 3 hours. Using a deep parabolic reflector, the FDL-300R emits a tight smoke piercing beam over an effective distance of 190 meters (623+ feet), essential for use in the toughest of environments.

The red handle body is textured for a non-slip grip and has a 1.25 inch diameter head which accepts many third-party filters. Weighing only 4.4 ounces and with a body length of 5.5 inches, the Nightstick FDL-300R also includes an extra-long removable pocket-clip that provides stability in active and unpredictable environments.

“Nightstick fire flashlights and accessories are made to be dependable and with the performance fire industry professionals expect out of their lighting equipment” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “The smoke piercing beam of the FDL-300R Tactical fire light is just another example of how we are introducing lighting products into the market that embrace our Nightstick slogan of “Life Depends on Light”.

ABOUT NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On Light™.

ABOUT BAYCO PRODUCTS, INC.

For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.