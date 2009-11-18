Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Announces Free App for Apple iPhone

Kingston, MA--(Marketwire) - Brite-Strike® Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced today that Apple has approved an “app” upload for the Apple iPhone. The App is a demo of the personal alarm included with the Lightning-Strike® Personal Protection System, with an automatic 911 call button. “This Demo App highlights the alarm portion of our unique personal protection system from Brite-Strike,” said Glenn Bushee, President of Brite-Strike. “The app can be uploaded for free directly from The Apple Store. It combines 2 buttons right onto the face of the iPhone, one a panic button that can produce a loud alarm, while the other button can, at the same time, call 911, or any other emergency number you select. There is a direct link to the Brite-Strike website Citizen Safety page. The app complements our Lightning-Strike Tactical Flashlight perfectly, as it calls attention to the need for a personal protection system, while potentially also driving thousands of new buyers to our website,” said Mr. Bushee. The Lightning Strike® Personal Protection System was designed by a police officer to help keep woman safe.

Brite-Strike is the key corporate sponsor of STOP AOW, Stop Assaults On Women, www.stopaow.org

Anyone wishing to find out more information on the Company or its products is invited to visit the Company’s website at www.brite-strike.com. Brite-Strike is also the principal corporate sponsor of STOP AOW, Stop Assaults on Women, www.stopaow.org.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was developed by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights with features that police officers and citizens can use as a non-lethal means of defense. These lights utilize intense, white light, in a high, low or strobe setting, which can distract, and disorient attackers, while causing no harmful side-effects. Brite-Strike is committed to using the latest technology, world-class components, and highest design and manufacturing standards, so that consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. The company’s Tactical Blue-Dot Series meets or exceeds military specs of armed forces around the globe and are deemed almost indestructible. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.