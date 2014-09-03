Latest Nightstick Tactical Light Offers Cost Savings

Bayco Products, Inc. announces a versatile new addition to its expanding Nightstick® Xtreme Lumens (XL) product portfolio of tactical lighting products: the TAC-540XL Xtreme Lumens Metal Multi-Function Tactical Flashlight. This latest addition offers momentary or constant-on options, plus three brightness levels and a disorienting strobe, and is available now.

The TAC-540XL offers users the rugged dependability of its aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum housing, bezel, and tail-cap in a Type III hard anodized finish that is IP-X7rated waterproof, as well as impact and chemical resistant. The non-slip grip with large, textured tail-switch features a 1-inch handle diameter for the ultimate ease of handling. The sharp-focus flashlight beam is paired with a deep parabolic reflector that extends its super-bright 800 lumens to an effective beam distance of 205 meters (more than 670 feet).

“The compact design of the TAC-540XL makes it one of the easiest to use and most rugged multi-function tactical flashlights available today,” says Nightstick Marketing Manager Russell Hoppe. “Its design simply means that it’s an option for those who want the time-tested design of a Nightstick product in a compact size that fits the hand of the user and the constraints of the budget.”

The TAC-540XL is serialized for personal identification, and its 1.25-inch head diameter fits third-party filters.

To find a retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.