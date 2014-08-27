MT-200 Series Mini-TAC Pro Multi-Function Flashlights

Bayco Products, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the Nightstick® MT-200 Series Mini-TAC Pro models: MT-200, MT-210, MT-220, MT-230.

These non-rechargeable Mini-TAC Pro flashlights use a CREE® LED in combination with a deep parabolic reflector creating a tight, long throw beam for distance illumination. All four of these flashlights are constructed from aircraft grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish, and are rated IP-X7 Waterproof.

The tail switch provides momentary or constant-on functionality, a set of user-selectable high, medium or low-brightness settings as well as a disorienting strobe. The light comes with a removable pocket clip and is powered by either included AA or AAA batteries.

For more information, click on the following links for the

MT-200 Series Product Flyer . Information can also be found on our website at www.mynightstick.com.

All four of the MT-200 Series Mini-TAC Pro models are now shipping daily to local Nightstick Distributors around the world. To find a Nightstick distributor in your area, please visit the Where To Buy section of our website today.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.

