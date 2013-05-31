New Nightstick Headlamp Products Shine Brightly

Bayco Products, Inc. Introduces the Nightstick NSP-4600 Series Multifunction Headlamps

Dallas, Tex. – Headlamps offer amazing benefits to their users, the greatest of which is the ability to illuminate objects while keeping hands free. The Nightstick NSP-4600 Series multifunction headlamps are no exception; in fact, they’re exceptional. This newly unveiled line of headlamps by Nightstick, a leading innovator in superior-grade portable and hands-free lighting solutions, utilize combinations of spotlights, floodlights, multiple brightness levels of light and in one instance, multiple colors of light.

The four Nightstick NSP-4600 Series Headlamps each offer specific ranges of lighting and functionality, and as a whole, provide a broad spectrum of application solutions. Whether the need calls for extremely long run-times, high lumens, long-beam distance, multifunction, or low light colored LED’s, there is a NSP-4600 series headlamp that is going to exceed requirements and, with a uniquely-designed head that tilts, optimal light positioning is always achieved.

Available models in the Nightstick NSP-4600 Series and their features include:

Nightstick NSP-4602B

• Spotlight rated at 9 lumens with an 18m beam of light and a run-time of 40 hours

• Floodlight rated at 30 lumens with a run-time of 11 hours

• Dual-light functionality rated at 30 lumens and a run-time of 16 hours

Nightstick NSP-4604B

• Spotlight rated at 55 lumens with an 50m beam of light and a run-time of 6 hours

• Floodlight rated at 40 lumens with a run-time of 8 hours

• Dual-light functionality rated at 80 lumens and a run-time of 5 hours

Nightstick NSP-4608B

• High-brightness spotlight rated at 100 lumens with a 77m beam of light and a run-time of 5 hours

• Low-brightness spotlight rated at 60 lumens with a 55m beam of light and a run-time of 13.5 hours

• High-brightness floodlight rated at 90 lumens with a run-time of 4.25 hours

• Low-brightness floodlight rated at 50 lumens with a run-time of 13.75 hours

Nightstick NSP-4610B

• High-brightness spotlight rated at 150 lumens with an 60m beam of light and a run-time of 4 hours

• Low-brightness spotlight rated at 80 lumens with an 43m beam of light and a run-time of 8 hours

• White floodlight rated at 100 lumens with a run-time of 4 hours

• Red floodlight rated at 9 lumens with a run-time of 25 hours

• Green floodlight rated at 18 lumens with a run-time of 22.5 hours

“In addition to its many functional benefits, consumers will also enjoy the industrial-strength of this dual headlamp series,” says Marty Robbins, Marketing Director for Bayco Products, Inc., “Every product in this line is encased in an engineered polymer housing and have been impact tested with drop ratings of up to 2 meters. They, like virtually all other lighting products within the Nightstick brand, are also chemical resistant and IP-X7 waterproof. For these many reasons, the Nightstick NSP-4600 Series headlamps are perfect for a wide variety of industries and purposes, from law enforcement and search & rescue, hunting and recreation, to the demanding rigors of industrial plant environments.”

For more information on the Nightstick NSP-4600 series headlamps visit the Nightstick brand at www.baycoproducts.com. To find a retailer nearest you, visit http://www.baycoproducts.com/index.php/wheretobuy

About NIGHTSTICK™

NIGHTSTICK™ represents the next generation in flashlight design. Developed by Bayco Products, Inc., the leader in LED task lighting solutions, NIGHTSTICK introduced a one of a kind Flashlight • Floodlight • Dual-light design along with cutting edge LED and battery technology providing high quality, exceptionally reliable illumination in every light. At Bayco, the safety of our customers is paramount. That’s why we believe that Life Depends On Light.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Bayco’s family of products has been the preferred choice of professionals. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. Bayco’s team includes research and development, marketing, sales, and distribution professionals who together are responsible for product design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of all products through its worldwide network of distributors.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.