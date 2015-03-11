New Nightstick Multi-Angle Flashlight Helmet Mount Mixes Simplicity with Functionality

Bayco Products, Inc. announced today that they have expanded their Nightstick brand of professional lighting products to include a much-needed accessory that makes it simple to mount a 1" diameter flashlight to virtually every fire helmet or hard hat brim. Introducing the Nightstick NS-HMC Multi-Angle Flashlight Helmet Mount.

The Nightstick NS-HMC1 flashlight mount is unique in that it has a simple and sleek swivel ring to hold a flashlight with up to a 1" handle diameter onto a clamp-style mounting bracket. The bracket then attaches to a fire helmet or hard hat brim using Allen set screws, providing up to 140 degrees of adjustability. The included Allen wrench and set of long and short set screws make placement on a helmet simple and straightforward by securing this flashlight mount to virtually any brim. The swivel of the NS-HMC1 makes it easy for the user to position the flashlight to clear shields, goggles or other mounted equipment and provides a tight durable fit. Cast from 700-series Aluminum-Zinc alloy that meets NFPA-1791-8.6/2013 requirements, the NS-HMC1 is flexible enough to be mounted to either side of most helmets and allows users to determine the exact position for optimum light alignment.

The new Nightstick NS-HMC1 Multi-Angle Flashlight Helmet Mount is now available through Nightstick’s line-up of global distributors at a low average retail price of only $13.95.

“The real story from today’s helmet clip introduction is that attaching a flashlight clip to your helmet no longer has to be complicated or expensive” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “The NS-HMC1 makes mounting your Nightstick flashlight easy at an affordable price, which is bound to turn some heads.”

ABOUT NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On Light™.

ABOUT BAYCO PRODUCTS, INC.

For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.