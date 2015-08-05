New Nightstick NSP‐4614B Dual‐Light Headlamp fits more functionality into more places

Bayco Products, Inc. announces a new industrial‐grade LED Dual‐Light™ headlamp in a new, low‐profile form factor small enough to fit, for example, on hard hats that have a flip‐up face shield. The sleek contours of the new Nightstick NSP‐4614B Low‐Profile LED Multi‐Function Dual‐Light Headlamp allows users to work without having to remove their headlamp when raising or lowering their face shield or visor. The 4614 will be made available in early September at an expected average retail price of $29.95.

True to the company’s Dual‐Light product designs, this headlamp features separately switched spotlight and floodlight emitters, allowing users to select between a 150‐lumens or 75‐lumen brightness level for the spotlight or floodlight, and then simultaneously activate both lights for a combined maximum of 300 lumens in dual‐light mode. A special TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens helps optimize the amount of useful illumination that emerges from the light. Power comes from 3 AAA cells (included) good for up to 6 hours with just one light on in its low mode. The two independent and deliberately oversized buttons for the spotlight and floodlight are designed for easier handling when wearing gloves, solving a problem overlooked and unanswered in the market today until now.

The Nightstick NSP‐4614B is designed to fit fire helmets that use googles, flip‐down eye shields, visors and external flip‐up face shields with ease and without interference to the user. Made from rugged glass‐filled nylon polymer housing this low‐profile headlamp resists chemical and impact damage (droprated to 1 meter) and is water‐rated at IP‐X7, waterproof. It comes with heavy‐duty rubber strap and optional non‐slip elastic head strap to meet a variety of hard hat applications, and features an adjustable tilt head for maximum versatility regardless of the lighting conditions or need for light in a smoke filled room.

“We addressed the need for a low‐profile light for the industrial user by listening to the current design constraints of hard‐hat users and then designing a sleek multi‐function headlamp with 5 lighting modes” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager at Nightstick. “By implementing our one‐of‐a‐kind Dual‐Light™ flashlight innovation and leveraged TIR technology, the net result is a versatile yet powerful low‐profile headlamp that allows hard‐hat users to keep their light on and out of the way of face‐shields and visors.”

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where‐to‐buy

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user‐safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line‐up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real‐world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On Light™.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day‐to‐day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world‐wide as high‐performance, highquality, and high‐value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.