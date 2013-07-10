New TASER StrikeLight Stunning Flashlight Announced

TASER’s Newest Self-Defense Product Packs A Punch

Scottsdale, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today revealed the newest addition to its suite of personal self-defense products. The heavy-duty StrikeLight™ stun flashlight incorporates the power of a stun gun for added protection.

TASER International, who has already revolutionized the world of self-defense with its TASER C2 conducted electrical weapon, has created a practical tool that can be used for more than self-defense. The StrikeLight stun flashlight is designed for convenience and protection in everyday situations. Whether you are walking your dog, or walking across a dark parking lot, you can feel confident knowing that you have a trusted TASER brand product in your hand. Most importantly, if threatened, you have an easy-to-use stun capability at your fingertips. The StrikeLight flashlight was designed with one thing in mind: personal safety.

“We designed the StrikeLight flashlight around the needs of everyday people looking to feel safer, or as a gift to protect the ones they love,” remarked Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “At TASER, we recognize the importance of feeling safe no matter what you’re doing. We’ve created a convenient flashlight with the deterrence of stun arc. The StrikeLight does not fire projectiles to cause Neuro-Muscular Incapacitation. It is designed as a less aggressive, more affordable personal protection tool with a very loud, intimidating electric arc for maximum deterrence, and a powerful stun capability to repel threats that get too close. StrikeLight is the perfect balance of practicality and convenience for personal protection you can take with you,” concluded Smith.

NEWS FACTS:

• High-intensity flashlight with integrated stun technology

• High voltage stun arc deters and repels an attacker

• One-hand operable for easy use

• Replaceable and rechargeable battery

• MSRP is $129.99 including wall-charger

• 5-hour continuous use per charge

• Charge supports up to 100 5-second discharges

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life: TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER protects truth: We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON flex on-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, StrikeLight™, TASER® C2™, TASER CAM™ HD, and AXON flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.