NIGHTSTICK Announces 3 New Rechargeable Multi-Purpose Work Lights

Nightstick® by Bayco Products, Inc announces the release of the SLR-2166, NSR-2166B, and NSR-2166R Rechargeable Multi-Purpose Work Lights.

These rechargeable LED Work Lights have a spotlight located in the base of the handle rated at 32 Lumens and a floodlight rated at 230 Lumens designed for lighting up large areas. The work light has two built in magnets and a flat-bottom design to stand up on most flat surfaces. A detachable magnetic hook can be attached to either the integrated body magnet or placed on the magnet located on top of the light and rotated 360 degrees. Power comes from an integrated Nickel Metal Hydride battery that can be recharged with the included AC or DC power supply/charger.

The Nightstick Rechargeable Multi-Purpose Work Lights are in stock and are available for sale through our network of global distributors. Please visit the Where To Buy section of our website to find a local distributor.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.