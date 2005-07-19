Reva International Ltd. Adds $2.25 Million to Manufacturing Investment

Reno, NV - Reva International Ltd. announced today that it will invest an additional $2.25 million to further increase the manufacturing capacity for its line of high-intensity illumination products. In April 2005, Reva International Ltd. invested an initial

$1.1 million for specialized manufacturing equipment at its new 60,000-square-foot facility in southeast Reno where 18 skilled manufacturing positions will be created.

“These ongoing investments in our capacity, infrastructure and workforce are designed to meet increasing customer demand for our products,” said Tillman W. Frick, Chief Operating Officer, Reva International Ltd. “The steadfast support for manufacturing exhibited by Nevada’s current leadership makes continued expansion in Reno an easy decision.”

Reva International Ltd., based in Reno, NV, is the world’s leading developer, producer and supplier of high-intensity searchlights and digital flares for U.S. and allied military forces. In 2004, the U.S Congress, at the request of Nevada Senators Harry Reid and John Ensign, appropriated $3.4 million in funding for Reva’s HID searchlights to supply troops with the best high-intensity illumination technology available. “We are very grateful to Senators Reid and Ensign for their continued support of the Reno business community and Reva International,” commented Frick. “They know what it takes to make a small business successful and have been terrific partners every step of the way.” The company also offers high-intensity illumination products to law enforcement, federal agencies and select commercial markets.

Reva International Ltd. (www.revainternational.com), an FMG Company, is a privately held organization specializing in the design and manufacture of exclusive technology for government agencies and professional users worldwide. Embracing the benefits of strategic alliances, Reva International Ltd. also works with partners on an OEM basis to continually develop and introduce a wide range of innovative products to the global marketplace.