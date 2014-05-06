Size Matters Myth Disproved by Latest Flashlight Release

NIGHTSTICK® Introduction of Mini-TAC MT-100 Series Flashlights

Today’s announcement of MT-100 Series flashlights from NIGHTSTICK®, a leading innovator in professional lighting solutions, proves a flashlight doesn’t have to be large and heavy to deliver superior results. The NIGHTSTICK Mini-TAC MT-100 Series is a product line of four flashlights measuring no longer than 5.6” in total body length. Each model features a CREE® LED and a deep parabolic reflector to create a tight, long throw beam for unbelievable distance illumination.

The individual specifics of each product in the line are as follows:

MT-100: At a length of 5.4 in (137 mm) and a weight of only 0.8 oz (23 g), the MT-100 is powered by 2 AAA batteries. Rated at 100 lumens, the light produces a beam distance of 44 meters.

Despite its size, the NIGHTSTICK MT-100 Series of flashlights offers a high level of functionality, providing both constant-on, momentary-on, and off settings with the press of the tail switch. Made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with Type II hard anodized finish, these discrete lights are virtually indestructible. Not only are they impact tested at a drop distance of 2 meters, but they are also chemical and water resistant.

“What users will appreciate most about the Mini-TAC MT-100 Series is the amount of concentrated light they receive for the size of the light itself,” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Bayco Products, Inc. “The four Mini-TAC MT-100 products deliver a tight, long throw beam one might expect from a much larger flashlight, yet it discreetly fits in any size pocket. It’s one of those products that makes you want multiples, and the best part is...we priced it where you actually can afford to get them!”

All four NIGHTSTICK MT-100 Series flashlights include batteries and are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. The MT-100, MT-110, and MT-120 models each come with a removable sturdy metal pocket clip. The MT-130 Gooseneck model comes with a removable clip-on magnet for hands-free use. The MT-110, MT-120, and MT-130 also include a removable wrist lanyard.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.

