Streamlight Donates $75,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

EAGLEVILLE, PA (October, 2014) – Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment, recently contributed more than $75,000 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), a not-for-profit organization with a mission to achieve prevention of and a cure for breast cancer. Since 2010, Streamlight has donated $525,000 to the organization from sales proceeds of its “pink” flashlight products.

Streamlight offers a series of pink lights imprinted with the BCRF logo, designed to raise awareness of the disease. For every pink Nano Light®, pink ProTac HL®, and pink Strion® LED sold, $1, $3 and $5 respectively is donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“Breast cancer affects millions of women and their families, and Streamlight is proud to continue doing our part to help raise money for a cure for this devastating disease,” said Loring Grove, Streamlight’s Global Brand Manager, and a breast cancer survivor.

The American Cancer Society estimates that this year, 232,670 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and 40,000 will die from the disease. Men also are affected, with 2,360 men expected to be diagnosed, and 430 to die from the disease in 2014.



About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, founded in 1993, is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to achieve prevention and a cure for breast cancer by providing critical funding for innovative clinical and genetic research, as well as increasing public awareness about good breast health. Of funds raised, 88% go to breast cancer research and 3% to awareness programs. For more information, visit www.bcrfcure.org.



About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.