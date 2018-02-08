Streamlight® launches HPL model of ProTac® Tactical Light

ProTac® HPL USB Features 1,000 Lumens; Uses Three Battery Types

EAGLEVILLE, Pa — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac® HPL (High Performance, High Lumen) USB, delivering an incredibly bright 1,000 lumens and an intense, down-range beam. The new model, which uses a Streamlight lithium ion rechargeable battery, includes a built-in USB charge port, permitting it to be charged from a laptop or most USB wall chargers.

The next generation of ProTac® design, the ProTac HPL USB is capable of flooding an entire room, vehicle, or area with sweeping bright light, while also delivering a far-reaching “hotspot” beam. The light includes a sliding sleeve that reveals a USB charge port as well as a charging light indicator. For added convenience, the flashlight operates from multiple battery sources, including a rechargeable 18650 lithium ion battery or two CR123A lithium cell batteries.

“The ProTac HPL USB throws its beam far out in the distance while casting plenty of peripheral light along the way,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Tactical, professional and consumer users can use it to flood a dark alley, job site or outdoor path with light, while also seeing objects at long distances. And, for even greater versatility, users either can charge the light on the go, or insert cell batteries when a charging source is not available.”

Powered by the latest in LED technology, the ProTac HPL USB offers three modes – high, medium, and low – plus a strobe. On high, the light delivers 1,000 lumens and 35,000 candela over 374 meters. Run times range from one hour and 30 minutes on high to 20 hours on low, while the strobe runs for 3 continuous hours. The new light also features Streamlight’s TEN-TAP® Programming, allowing users to select among three programs to suit their preference or operating needs: high/strobe/low (the factory default); high only; or low/medium/high.

The ProTac HPL USB runs on an included Streamlight lithium ion rechargeable battery pack; it also functions with two 3V CR123A lithium cell batteries or a commercially available 18650 rechargeable lithium ion button top battery.

The light is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, and includes a convenient multi-function, push-button, tactical tail switch. This tail switch provides easy, one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, variable intensity, or strobe modes.

Measuring 7.08 inches in length and weighing 9.24 ounces, the light has an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation and is two-meter impact resistant tested. Available in black, the ProTac HPL USB comes packaged with a USB cord and a ballistic nylon holster.

Depending on the configuration, the MSRP of the ProTac HPL USB ranges from $180.00 to $200.00. The light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook; twitter; instagram; and youtube.