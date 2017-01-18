Streamlight upgrades three ProTac models

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has significantly upgraded the lumen output of three lights from its popular ProTac® tactical series: the ProTac® 1L, ProTac® 2L, and ProTac® 2AA. Combining compact size and LED technology, the upgraded lights are among the most versatile personal carry lights available for users, ranging from law enforcement personnel to industrial technicians.

“Streamlight has increased the lumen output for all three of these ProTac lights without compromising their compact size,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “These enhancements, combined with the added flexibility of their TEN-TAP® programming, make these lights ideal for a wide variety of operating needs.”

On high, the ProTac 2L, ProTac 1L and ProTac 2AA deliver 350, 275 and 250 lumens, respectively, and feature run times of up to three hours and 15 minutes. On low, run times range from 24 to 43 hours. On the strobe setting, the ProTac 2L runs for six hours, the 1L runs for 3.5 hours, while the 2AA runs for four hours.

The ProTac 1L and ProTac 2L use one or two 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries, respectively, which have a shelf life of 10 years. The ProTac 2AA is powered by two AA alkaline batteries.

All three upgraded lights feature Streamlight’s TEN-TAP® programming, which enables users to select among three programs: high/strobe/low (the factory default setting); high only; or low/high.

Each light features a power LED for extreme brightness. A multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch allows for one-handed operation of the lights’ momentary, variable intensity, and strobe modes.

Similar to other models in the ProTac series, the upgraded lights are thin and easy to carry, weighing between 2 and 3.4 ounces with batteries, and measuring between 3.43 and 6.14 inches.

With bodies fabricated from machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the lights also feature an anti-roll face cap and a glass lens that is O-ring sealed. All three lights are IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes, and are two-meter impact resistance tested. Each includes a removable pocket clip and holster.

The ProTac 2AA, ProTac 1L, and ProTac 2L have MSRPs of $70.00, $75.00 and $85.00, respectively, and include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; www.instagram.com/streamlightinc; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.