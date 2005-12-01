Streamlight® Introduces New Twin-Task® 3C Laser Combo

New model ideal for multiple tasks; Features convenient laser pointer

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of flashlights for law enforcement professionals, has introduced the new Twin-Task® 3C Laser Combo light, featuring multiple lighting modes and a laser pointer for a variety of law enforcement uses.



The new light is the latest addition to the company’s Twin-Task series, the only machined aluminum flashlights with a patented Xenon/LED combination for unparalleled brightness and extended run times. The Twin-Task 3C Laser Combo also includes a laser pointer feature, designed to help law enforcement professionals more accurately pinpoint objects in low-light situations.



“The new Twin-Task 3C Laser Combo provides law enforcement personnel with unmatched flexibility in selecting the light source and intensity required for the task at hand – the incandescent mode when high-intensity light is needed, and the LED mode when the light will be used for extended periods of time,” said Streamlight President Brad Penney. “The added laser feature allows officers to precisely pinpoint suspects, areas of interest or tactical targets, for example.”



The Twin-Task 3C Laser Combo features five ultra-bright white LEDs that last 100,000 hours, a Xenon bulb that can be adjusted for spot-to-flood focus, and a pre-focused laser cartridge. The flashlight offers push-button, three-position lighting, including laser-only, laser/Xenon bulb with adjustable focus, or LED-only. The laser pointer features a usable range of approximately 100 feet when in the laser/Xenon position, and approximately 100 yards in the laser-only mode.



Powered by three “C” size alkaline batteries, and weighing just one pound, the 9.02-inch long Twin-Task 3C Laser Combo is lightweight, durable and versatile. The Xenon bulb provides up to 57 lumens (typical) of incandescent light for a maximum of five hours, while the five white LEDs offer up to 21 lumens (typical) of LED light for up to 100 hours.



The flashlight casing, which features an enhanced knurled grip, is constructed of aircraft-grade machined aluminum alloy, and features a Type II gunmetal anodized finish that is water resistant and protects against corrosion damage. Standard O-ring sealing protects the light from moisture damage. Included with the light is a convenient high-strength wrist lanyard.



The suggested retail value of the Twin-Task 3C Laser Combo is $54.95. The light comes standard with Streamlight’s “No Excuses” limited-lifetime warranty.

