Tactical ScanLite TS-3 Bright White LED Testimonial

“We purchased two units and eventually 3 more will follow. The size of these units allows our officers working distinguished visitor visits in plain clothes or in uniform to passively use them without drawing attention. To the average citizen it looks like a regular flash light. We paid $149.00 per unit and because they are rechargeable we have not had any failures. We don’t have to worry about battery replacement cost either. As for the support, the vendor has been extremely helpful. Recently a modification was made to change the bulbs to LED; this was done by the vendor at no cost to us. In fact the lights are even brighter now. One of the items we determined that needed tweaking was the on/off switch. On occasion the unit would turn on when holstered because of the raised switch. So the vendor has changed the switch to a recessed system. Overall, our officers like this new innovation as opposed to carrying and handling the larger metal detector units.”

Respectfully,

Edgar E. Castro

Sergeant

B.S. Criminal Justice

Trinity University Police

