Tactical ScanLite Used At Recent Former President Bush Visit to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, will present Trinity University’s Flora Cameron Lecture on Politics and Public Affairs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Laurie Auditorium. His presentation is free and open to the public.

Roger,

Other than a small group of uniformed protesters outside of our property, the event was a success. Thanks for the use of 10 additional tactical scanlites to augment our forces. I genuinely believe these units enhanced our security measures to a higher level. These units’ compact size and unique features enables our officers to carry them discretely without sending any signals to the general public of an increased security measure. On another note the U.S. Secret Service agents were pleasantly surprised and pleased to see us using these units. I believe the visit of former President Bush Senior to the distinguished lecture series held here at Trinity University was a resounding success based on your continued support.

Once again I would like to thank you on behalf of our department and we look forward to our continued partnerships in the future.

Respectfully,

Edgar E. Castro

Sergeant

B.S. Criminal Justice

Trinity University Police