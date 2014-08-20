Bayco Products, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the Nightstick NSR-9744XL Xtreme Lumens Metal Multi-Function Full-Size Rechargeable Dual-Light.

This full-size rechargeable metal multi-function dual-light uses a CREE® LED rated at 650 lumens that works in conjunction with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector to create a usable beam rated at 275 meters. A 600 lumens unfocused floodlight is integrated in to the housing which is perfect for close-up illumination.

Additionally both the flashlight (any brightness mode) and the floodlight can be turned on at the same time for maximum safety and versatility. The flashlight body switch provides momentary or constant-on functionality, a set of user-selectable high, medium or low-brightness settings as well as a disorienting strobe. The second body switch operates the floodlight.

The housing, bezel and tail-cap are made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish. Power comes from a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery.

For more information, click on the following links for the

NSR-9744XL Product Flyer . Information can also be found on our website at www.mynightstick.com.

The NSR-9744XL is available at your local Nightstick distributor. You can visit the Where To Buy section of our website to find out where to get your own Xtreme Lumens Metal Multi-Function Full-Size Rechargeable Dual-Light.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.

