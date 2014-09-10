Bayco Products, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the Nightstick® TAC-560XL Xtreme Lumens Rechargeable Metal Multi-Function Tactical Flashlight.

This compact rechargeable multi-function metal Xtreme Lumens tactical flashlight uses a CREE® LED rated at 800 lumens that works in conjunction with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector to create a usable beam rated at 205 meters.

The tail-cap switch provides momentary or constant-on functionality, a set of user-selectable high, medium or low-brightness settings as well as a disorienting strobe. Power comes from a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and includes the ability to run from a pair of CR-123 batteries thanks to the CR-123 Battery Carrier (included). The housing and tail-cap are made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish.

