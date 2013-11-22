ZeroHour Innovations Launches Kickstarter Campaign for World’s First Modular Tactical Battery Backup Flashlight

Top Kickstarter Backers will receive a Limited Edition 24-Karat Gold Plated ZeroHour Flashlight

Fountain Valley, CA – ZeroHour Innovations launched today a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for ZeroHour, the world’s first modular tactical battery backup flashlight. ZeroHour features a 1,000 lumen LED, 10,000mAh of USB backup power, and a revolutionary modular component design. Top Kickstarter backers will receive a limited edition 24-Karat gold-plated ZeroHour.

Following one year of design and prototype development, ZeroHour Innovations has set a $100,000 Kickstarter goal that will pay for ZeroHour’s manufacturing costs, including tooling, packaging, and fulfilling the minimum order. The Standard pledge level of $175 includes the ZeroHour flashlight with stainless steel bezel, three 2600mAh lithium batteries, carabiner cap, USB adapter, USB cable, and carrying bag. Additional pledge levels offer higher capacity batteries and more accessories, leading to the top pledge level of $1,000, which rewards a Limited Edition gold-plated ZeroHour XD, gleaming with custom laser engraving.

“The rugged and versatile ZeroHour battery backup flashlight is a perfect companion for every outdoor adventure,” said Amy Truong, co-founder of ZeroHour Innovations. “With ZeroHour, you will never be without power, no matter where life takes you. From daily needs to emergencies, this trusty flashlight keeps you prepared for any situation.”

Combining multiple levels of illumination, an array of battery power options, and the ability to transform, ZeroHour offers unparalleled control and flexibility.

Tactical-Grade Flashlight

ZeroHour is designed to compete with the best tactical flashlights on the market. Features include a premium black 6061 aircraft aluminum body with anti-abrasive finish, dust-proof and waterproof up to one meter, gold plated internals and spring contacts for higher corrosion resistance, and a heat dissipating, ridged LED housing. ZeroHour shines with a made in the USA CREE LED, capable of an exceedingly bright 1,000 maximum lumen output. Four levels of illumination and two safety modes make it a great all-around flashlight.

Portable USB Battery Backup

ZeroHour can be transformed into a sleek and compact battery backup that provides over 10,000mAh of power. Charge two USB devices simultaneously using ZeroHour’s dual USB ports – 1 amp for standard devices (mobile phones) and 2.1 amp for larger devices (tablets) and rapid charging. A fully charged ZeroHour can power multiple devices, multiple times, effectively ending the mobile device power crunch when on the go. ZeroHour uses up to three rechargeable 18650 lithium batteries, and in an industry first for battery backups, ZeroHour batteries are also removable and replaceable.

Groundbreaking Modularity

ZeroHour takes the battery backup flashlight to the next level with its unprecedented modular design. Carry the full flashlight, the backup only, or hollow out the insides to use as a waterproof container. Each ZeroHour includes protective caps to keep it accessible, covered, or attachable, with the ability to easily change, replace, or upgrade all ZeroHour components. Convenient to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket, ZeroHour can go everywhere a mobile device can go.

“First and foremost, I love the product. I immediately saw a need for it in my own household,” said Andrea Klein, CEO of Rand Technology. “As someone who has experienced many power outages at my home and in my offices around the world, this product is all about safety and security for me. I would buy this for my family as well.”

To support the ZeroHour Kickstarter campaign, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/prizmlite/zerohour-modular-tactical-battery-backup-flashligh.

About ZeroHour Innovations

Headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., ZeroHour Innovations was founded in early 2013 to revolutionize the tactical battery backup flashlight. Its dedicated team of designers creates the highest quality products with modern technology to power users through any situation. With a built-in battery backup, the ZeroHour flashlight provides more than just light in an emergency. ZeroHour Innovations targets the needs of the outdoor, consumer electronics and public safety markets. For more information, visit www.zerohourxd.com or follow ZeroHour on Twitter and Facebook.

