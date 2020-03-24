Bianchi introduces 6A Ambi Waistband Holster at 2020 SHOT Show

Ultra-thin, lightweight design with four different ways to carry.

The 6A Ambi is ultra-thin and lightweight and designed to accept multiple handguns in one size. Photo/Safariland Group

ONTARIO, Calif. — Bianchi®, a brand of The Safariland Group, today announced it will introduce the Model 6A Ambi Waistband Holster at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show, booth #12762. The Bianchi Ambi holster features an ambidextrous design, providing both strong side and crossdraw carry, and allows both inside-the-waistband (IWB) and outside-the-waistband (OWB) carry, offering four different ways to wear this holster.

The 6A Ambi is ultra-thin and lightweight and designed to accept multiple handguns in one size, due to a combination of the soft suede construction and Bianchi’s Adjust-A-Break™ thumb break closure. This allows for adjustability and a secure fit around several different sized pistols, or removal for those who prefer an open-top design. This thumb break features a polymer tipped snap closure with suede straps that attach via hook and loop to either side of the holster.

