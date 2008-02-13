Bianchi™ Introduces New Contoured Leather Concealment Holsters

TEMECULA, Calif.—Bianchi International, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the new Model 75 Venom™ and Model 77 Piranha™ leather concealment holsters featuring an all-new contour sculpted design for exact weapon fit and concealability.

Recognized worldwide for its quality, innovative designs and personal service, Bianchi International has introduced numerous “firsts” to the law enforcement, military and shooting sports markets since 1958, including the first molded nylon holster, the first thumb break holster and the first duty retention holster. Bianchi combines classic function and style with cutting-edge performance and reliability.

The new model 75 Venom and Model 77 Piranha leather concealment holsters combine a deeply contoured leather front and a flat back for exact weapon fit, and increased concealability with a compact profile. Further, this design is effective at keeping the holster open when reholstering the firearm.

The new Model 75 Venom leather holster offers an ultra-high ride for added comfort in a sleek design. The open muzzle design allows for various barrel lengths, while the elegant, deeply contoured leather design provides an exact gun fit for numerous gun models. The Model 75 Venom fits up to 1.75” (45mm) belt widths and offers a 15-degree forward cant.

Featuring a low profile design and a low-cut front for a faster draw, the new Model 77 Piranha allows user-customizable carry options. With a 15-degree cant for strong side carry, the Model 77 Piranha also incorporates a three-slot design to allow for cross draw carry. Like the Model 75 Venom, the Model 77 Piranha also features an elegant, deeply contoured leather design for exact gun fit, and is designed to fit up to 1.75” (45mm) belt widths. The Model 75 Venom has an MSRP of $58.30, and the Model 77 Piranha has an MSRP of $64.90.

