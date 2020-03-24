Safariland previews Model 637 ALS Belt Slide Concealment Holster at SHOT Show

Best-in-class comfort, concealability and retention for the professional user.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced the introduction of the 637 ALS® Belt Slide Concealment Holster at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show, January 21 to 24, booth #12762. This belt slide holster features Safariland’s unique ALS locking retention system, that secures the firearm in place once holstered and allows for an instinctive, straight-up draw once the release is deactivated with the thumb.

The belt slide holster features Safariland’s unique ALS locking retention system. Photo/Safariland Group

“Our Model 637 is a great combination of superb retention and concealability,” said James Dawson, duty gear category director at Safariland. “It’s the ideal holster if you’re on a plainclothes shift and want a professional ALS retention holster that sits higher and closer to the body. The soft body and tension adjustment make for best-in-class comfort and function.”

The Model 637’s low-profile makes it highly concealable, and the soft, flexible body allows the holster to mold around the wearer and sit higher and tighter on the hip. A tension adjustment allows the user to customize the fit of handgun within the holster. It features a dual belt slot design to fit securely with a 1.5” (38mm) width belt.

The Model 637 ALS Belt Slide Concealment Holster is available for a variety of large frame semiautomatic pistols, including the Glock 17/19; Heckler & Koch VP9, P30, P2000; Smith & Wesson M&P 9/40; and Walther PPQ 9, P320F 9/40, P320C 9/40, P99, P99Q M1, and P99Q M2. The Model 637 ALS holster will be available beginning April 2020 in SafariLaminate Plain Black and a variety of hard shell STX finishes for an MSRP of $55.50 to $68.50. It will be on display at 2020 SHOT Show booth #12762.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.