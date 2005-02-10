Aramsco Introduces Flexible Canteens

Flexible 1-Quart Canteen Body

Canteen body made of same specification material used for the body of the standard issue 2-quart canteen

Standard Specification Cap

Cap is the standard issue specification M1 cap used on standard issue 1-quart and 2-quart canteens

Collapsible for Easy Storage

Empty canteens can be compressed to greatly reduce the space they take up in a pack.

Greater Water Flow with Gas Mask

Tests have shown that flexible canteens greatly improve the ability to drink when wearing the gas mask. A little hand pressure on the flexible bottle nearly doubles the flow of water compared to standard issue rigid canteens.

Reduces Noise

Eliminate the sloshing noise by slightly compressing a partially full canteen to reduce air space in the canteen

Reduces the Possibility of Injury

Even when full the flexible canteen can deform under load offering an added measure of protection as compared to falling on rigid canteens

Item 52714 Black Canteen - $25.00

For more information, visit www.aramsco.com.