Battle-Proven ACH Advanced Combat Helmet Joins New MSA Police Line

Pittsburgh, Pa. - MSA’s new ACH delivers the world’s most advanced ballistic and impact head protection to Law Enforcement users, with unsurpassed comfort for long-term use. The helmet’s low-profile design reduces the risk of interference in target acquisition and ensures compatibility with NVGs, MSA’s Millennium® CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, & Nuclear) Gas Masks, and MSA’s superior battle-proven MICH™ Communication System.

MSA introduces the new ACH ballistic helmet as part of the “MSA Police Line” of products that are “Trusted by our military forces. Now available for our police forces.”

Customized sizing and helmet comfort are largely due to an innovative suspension system of movable comfort pads (attached to Velcro disks on the inside of the helmet). The sized pads conform to the shape of your head to distribute the helmet’s weight evenly. Available in two helmet sizes and two colors, black or green, the MSA ACH is known for unsurpassed protection, optimum balance, unshakable stability, and lightweight comfort. The replaceable, quickly adjustable 2-piece chinstrap has a 4-point attachment system and a comfortable, supportive neck pad.

Tested under fire

The MSA ACH was developed for the U.S. Military Special Operations Command, meeting stringent requirements and unprecedented demands, and setting new performance standards. The U.S. Army was so impressed that MSA’s ACH was adopted as the standard of issue for all troops deploying to the Iraq/ Afghanistan Operations Theatre. Named one of the 10 Best Inventions of 2002 by the US Army Material Command, the ACH has been credited with “taking the bullet” and saving several soldiers’ lives during combat.

Now this same battle-tested helmet is available for Law Enforcement users. It was officially introduced at the IACP show in November 2004. For ordering information, pricing, and availability, please contact MSA Customer Service at 1-888-MSA-0018.