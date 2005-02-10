Benchmade Introduces Two New Tactical Knives for Law Enforcement

Benchmade introduces the Osborne 942 knife and the Fixed Resistor™ knife for law enforcement. The Osborne 940SBT blade is constructed of 154CM premium grade stainless steel. The anodized 6061-T6-aluminum handle offers smooth all around function. A progression in design exemplified in glassy smooth function and stealthy structure. Intelligently contoured aircraft-grade aluminum handle forms go the distance for lightweight, sure finger grip. Variants of two blade styles push the outer limits of utility, and the premium steel holds its sharp edge well. Unsurpassed AXIS™ lock mechanics are set into motion with a thumb flick of the ambidextrous thumb-stud. You choose the pocket to clip into with the movable steel carry-clip.

The Fixed Resistor™ 220 uses the Gotham Swedged Clip-Point to give the 220 Resistor an edge up in cutting performance. 154CM blade steel, skeletonized handle, and molded Kydex sheath provide durable and quick accessibility.

For more information on the 942 Osborne, the Fixed Resistor™ 220 or to view Benchmade’s full line of knives, please visit www.benchmade.com