Bianchi Introduces its SpeedBreak™ Duty Holster

New for 2004 is the SpeedBreak™ Duty Holster with their exclusive Auto Retention™ feature. Similar to their popular SL 3.2.1™ Duty Holster, this holster provides excellent retention capabilities and a natural, straight-up draw. No twisting or rocking motion is required.

The SpeedBreak™ features an enlarged, contoured thumb break that they call the KnuckleBreak™. This allows the user to break the snap with a straight downward motion of the thumb as it indexes the lever of the holster. Available in AccuMold® ballistic weave and AccuMold® Elite™.

For more information, check out www.bianchi-intl.com, or call 800-477-8545. T&E’s offered to qualifying departments.