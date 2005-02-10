Bianchi Introduces the DutyLok™ Holster

DutyLok™ is the next generation of multi-retention duty holsters, providing an easy to use and smooth, single plane drawing platform. With its unique FingerLok™ release mechanism it offers excellent retention capabilities in combination with our exclusive Auto Retention™ feature. The DutyLok™ has a contoured KnuckleBreak™ that enables the user to release the thumb break in one smooth downward motion on the way to the finger release mechanism. The weapon is drawn by depressing the mechanism until the firearm clears the holster, providing for a natural firing grip out of the holster and towards the intended target.

The DutyLok™ is available under Duty Hosters - 7140 for AccuMold and 7940 for AccuMold Elite. For more information, please visit www.bianchi-intl.com, or call 800-477-8545.