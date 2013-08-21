EGC Gear Offers 40% Savings on Military Grade Lightsticks

Illumiglow USA’s Primary mission is to design, develop and manufacture the very highest quality chemical light and marking products available.

An on demand light source that doesn’t require fire or batteries can be essential in vital situations including war, traffic accidents and natural disasters. Illumiglow offers a professional source for commercial grade, high quality chemical light and marking products. Illumiglow light sticks are developed and used in many industries including the Military, Law Enforcement, Emergency Services, Traffic Control, Medical Services, Traffic Services and more.

For more information, visit http://www.egcgear.com/illumiglow/