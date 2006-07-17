Fobus USA Testimonials

Hi, I’ve used a standard Fobus belt holster for the Beretta M9 9mm here in Iraq for 6 months now and it is first rate. It fits perfect on my belt over my right kdney, and the pistol clears easily even with body armor on. It’s comfortable while driving or gunning, and never changes position.

Thanks for making a great product!

Sincerely

CPT Greg Thayer, US Army.

Thanks! You guys have the fastest customer service I have experienced. You can be sure that I will recommend your site to my academy cadets (we all use various Glock models).

Best regards,

Mike Carter

To Whomever,

Thanks for processing my order so quickly. My order came a few days after my order was processed. The fit is great and makes drawing my weapon a breeze.

Thank You,

Tomas Gibbar

Thank you for your speedy and exemplary customer service efforts. The courtesy magazine pouch is indeed appreciated. The SP-11 is an excellent holster, which entirely resolved the deficiencies of the SP1/SP1RP. Upon receiving the replacement SP-11 yesterday, I immediately set to work trying it out. I was so impressed and confident in it that I am carrying it at work today. I can think of no higher recommendation.

There will be no need to exchange this SP-11 for the “Roto” model. It works great, as is. FOBUS will remain a trusted supplier of hard-use firearms equipment, and I will again recommend your products with confidence. Your personal efforts in resolving this matter have done much for your company, and restoring the confidence of one officer in your products. Thank you again.

Respectfully,

Steve B. Sargent,

Investigator

Thanks for the quick shipping. Received the holster in 4 days from order. It fits perfectly and I am getting used to wearing it.

Rick.

Thanks so much for your response, much appreciated, please forgive my lack of patience. Just a note to tell you this is my second Fobus holster I have ordered. They fit my weapons perfectly. Function better than I could even have anticipated. Fobus for my pistols and Fobus only !!!! On another note, your selection guide does not specifically state a holster for the Steel Frame Witness 45, but rather for the composit models only. That SG2BH could not be made to fit my steel frame Witness any better.

Please continue to recommend it for Steel Frame Witness models. You will never get one back. Pass it on, there are a lot of Witness owners out there that need to know that a class act tactical holster is produced for their Witness Steel Frame models. Thanks Again !!!!!

Lawrence Smith