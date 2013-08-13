GammaTech to Showcase Rugged Computers and Tablets at APCO 2013

Company’s Rugged Notebooks and Tablets Displayed For Public Safety Sector

August 12, 2013 - GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, will showcase its latest mobile rugged tablet and PC options for the public safety industry at APCO International in Anaheim, Calif. from August 18-21. GammaTech will exhibit its newest models – the SA14, CA10, TA10, U12Ci and the T7Q – at booth #1753 to leaders in public safety communications.

GammaTech notebooks and tablets are powerful mobile computing solutions designed for public safety’s unpredictable environments and situations. With rugged designs that guarantee performance, GammaTech notebooks and tablets give public safety access to the latest technology both in the field and in-vehicle. For mission critical situations where reliability is absolutely essential, GammaTech offers secure, reliable and customizable computing solutions to meet the unique needs of today’s public safety professionals.

• The new SA14 rugged notebook features a 14” non-glare HD LCD display and Intel Core processor. The unit comes with a variety of wireless connectivity options and can function for up to 11 hours with an optional second battery. With an optional touch panel, the SA14 is the perfect notebook solution for use in a wide variety of rugged applications including the public safety industry.

• The TA10 rugged tablet features a 10.4” multi-touch LCD display with ultra-high screen brightness for enhanced viewing, and an advanced Intel Core processor for outstanding performance. Perfect for the public safety industry, the TA10’s two six-cell battery packs provide longer battery life and its mobility factor is enhanced with Bluetooth and Intel WiFi wireless connectivity, as well as an optional internal GPS function.

• The CA10 semi-rugged tablet PC features a 10.1” LCD display with resistive multi-touch screen, a hot swappable dual-battery design with up to eight hours of power, and a quick menu support for easy operability. The CA10 provides field officers with the information they need no matter where they are. Its wireless connectivity increases productivity and efficiency while keeping officers and dispatch centers in touch.

• The U12Ci rugged convertible computer features a 12.1" resistive touch panel, an Intel Core processor and Intel Smart Response Technology, long battery life, expandable memory, security features and much more in a slim, lightweight design. The U12Ci offers Ultrabook performance and includes an optional docking station to give public safety professionals access to the latest technology while in the field and in-vehicle.

• The T7Q is a small and lightweight rugged tablet PC with a 7” TFT LCD display with resistive touch screen panel and LED backlighting, an m-SATA SSD drive and Intel Atom Processor, as well as numerous I/O port options including USB, RS-232, and RJ-45 ports and an integrated 5.0 Megapixel camera at the back of the unit. It is a convenient ultra-portable tablet for use on the move or in an office.

Availability

The entire GammaTech product line is available through authorized resellers nationwide and at www.gammatechusa.com. Every GammaTech product may be customized to customer specifications.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that delivers power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.

For more information, please visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.