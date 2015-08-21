GovX.com Names Eric McCue as New CEO

SAN DIEGO – GovX.com, the largest online shopping destination for verified military and federal, state and local government personnel, today announced that Eric McCue, currently GovX.com president, has been named as GovX.com’s chief executive officer. McCue assumed the new role on August 4, 2015.

In only four short years, GovX.com has experienced unprecedented growth, counting nearly 100,000 product SKUs, 500 premium brand partners and a network expected to soon exceed two million active members.

“We are at a point in the company’s evolution where we have tremendous forward momentum and it’s time to think about how we are going to continue to quickly scale horizontally and vertically,” said Eric McCue, chief executive officer of GovX.com. “Since our founding in 2011, we have gone from a startup in the product development stage, to a broader based, cross-functional operating environment which is key to our ability to manage this rapid expansion. It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with the incredibly talented team we’ve assembled to provide privileged benefits to, among others, our wholly deserving U.S. Armed Forces, government, and first responder communities.”

Prior to his role as GovX.com president, McCue was an executive at The Active Network, Inc. for nearly 14 years, which operates the world’s largest cloud-based platform for event/race/walk registrations. During his time with Active, McCue was instrumental in helping to lead the company to nearly half a billion in revenues, which then led to the company’s initial public offering and, more recently, its sale for just over one billion dollars to Vista Equity Partners.

“My founding partners and I are obsessed with recruiting extraordinary talent and when we brought Eric on as president, we absolutely expected to turn over all of the operating responsibilities to him as CEO,” said Anthony Farwell, chairman of GovX.com. “As the axiom goes, “talent begets talent” and Eric has added tremendous depth and breadth to our team while preserving our culture and ethos of serving those who protect and serve our nation and communities.”

This announcement comes on the heels of GovX.com’s completion of an $11.5 million Series A and Series B Preferred Stock financing to expand its service offerings. This brings the total invested capital in the company to just over $21 million.

Founded in 2011, GovX.com was created with the mission of supporting and recognizing those who serve our country and communities by providing privileged pricing and services for a broad range of popular apparel, sunglasses, outdoor and active sports gear, tech gear, select lifestyle products and an array of on-duty tactical gear. Additionally, the company provides technologies that allow e-commerce, ticketing, travel and other sites to easily embed online military and government verification on their websites to create separate sales channels. The company serves major league sports teams, major college sports, major ticketing platforms, and more.

McCue succeeds Marc Van Buskirk, a GovX founder, who will serve as vice chair on the board and continue to help drive the company’s merchandising division. For more information on GovX.com and its leadership team, please visit www.GovX.com.

About GovX, Inc.

GovX.com, is based in San Diego and is the leading online military and government discount shopping destination for verified members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including active, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel, along with those in police, fire, FBI, DEA, Border Patrol and employees of related federal, state and local government agencies. Through GovX.com, qualified members have unique access to purchase premium off-duty lifestyle products and on-duty tactical gear directly from manufacturers, as well as tickets for select teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and tickets to events and concerts at exclusive and privileged prices well below those offered to the public. GovX.com is a controlled-access e-commerce website, ensuring that military and government discount pricing is accessible only to this very deserving group of qualified members. The products offered on GovX.com are not closeouts or discontinued items, but everyday premium brands. For more information, visit www.GovX.com.