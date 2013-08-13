Pelican™ Introduces The Powerful Safety Approved 9415 LED Lantern

August 12, 2013 - Pelican Products has introduced the rugged 9415 LED Lantern as the safety-approved version of their most powerful hand held lighting tool ever.

Certified with Class I, Div. 1 Groups ABCD T4, the 9415 LED is safety approved for most volatile environments. Engineered with an array of four high-intensity LEDs, it shines a piercing 413 lumens/26,352 candela peak beam intensity.

The 9415 LED Lantern offers three illumination modes (high, low and flashing) with a water-resistant electronic switch that toggles between modes at the push of a button. The switch also features an integrated battery level indicator that illuminates when the light is on: green (more than 75%), amber (between 75% and 25%) and red (25% and lower). Powered by the latest in Nickel Metal Hydride rechargeable battery technology, it boasts 4.5 hours run time in high mode and 12 hours in low mode.

Designed to stand on end, the lantern array can be rotated 120 degrees allowing for a variety of directional options. The 9415 LED Lantern also features a sure-grip, all-weather handle with an extra large opening to accommodate gloved hands.

Rated IPX4 water-resistant, the lantern has an incredibly tough polymer construction that will stand up to just about any abuse that comes along. It weighs in at a mere 3 pounds (with batteries) and features a quick-release nylon safety strap that prevents entanglement. In order to ensure a secure attachment, the 9415 LED Lantern and charger base are rated NFPA 1901 for use on fire apparatuses. With an MSRP of $464.95, the lantern is available in safety yellow. Like all Pelican hand held lighting, the 9415 LED Lantern is backed by the company’s Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence.





