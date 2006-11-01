Safariland Executive Joins California Peace Officers’ Association Board of Directors

ONTARIO, Calif. - The California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA) Foundation and Business/Law Enforcement Alliance has recently appointed Scott Carnahan, Director, of Marketing for Safariland® Duty Gear, to its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, Carnahan will be responsible for carrying out the goals and objectives established by the CPOA. The Board of Directors is made up of associations representing various professionals, select industry leaders and law enforcement leaders. The CPOA was established in 1921 and serves the needs of professional law enforcement through issue exploration, resource development, educational opportunities and legislative advocacy.

The Business/Law Enforcement Alliance was formed in 1994 as a partnership with business and law enforcement to develop solutions to combat increasing criminal activity in the business sector. The alliance provides business leaders in California ongoing access to the collective expertise of law enforcement representatives throughout the state. The alliance also provides law enforcement leaders a forum for discussing crime prevention strategies from the business perspective.

About Safariland®

With an industry reputation for “Innovation Not Imitation,” Safariland has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its holsters and duty gear accessories for law enforcement, military and sporting good markets. Safariland Ltd. is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc For more information visit www.safariland.com

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.