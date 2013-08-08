Special Offers for LEO/Military

Hays, Kan. - Warrior Tech LLC is proud to provide “Equipment for those who risk their lives for ours!” To prove this, we offer special discounts to full-time law enforcement or active duty military personnel. The process is simple. Register as a new customer and enter your department or unit information under the Company fields.

Once the information has been reviewed and approved, your Warrior Tech account will be updated to provide the appropriate discounts (typically 10% off) whenever you login. The review can take several days, so please be patient. You will be notified via email when your discount becomes effective. Thank you for your service and stay safe.

About Warrior Tech LLC

All Warrior Tech products are made in the USA with quality materials. Even the packaging is American made. Lastly, Warrior Tech takes pride in providing “Equipment for those who risk their lives for ours!” With that in mind, Warrior Tech provides a 10% discount to all LEOs and members of our armed forces.