Stallion Leather Introduces Complete Leather and Ballistic Nylon Holder Solutions for the Full Arsenal of Inova® T-Series Tactical/Police LED Flashlights

Stallion Leather, internationally recognized for their meticulous craftsmanship and intelligently designed leather and ballistic nylon duty gear, is proud to introduce their complete line of holder solutions exclusively designed for the new Inova® T-Series Tactical/Police LED Flashlights.

NOTE: All holder designs are available in traditional plain, basket weave, high-gloss, and new American Warrior™ ballistic duty nylon!

All duty gear manufactured by Stallion Leather utilizes a unique “corner stitch” process (patent pending). This unique process eliminates stitching seams which are among the most common areas where duty gear becomes ripped, torn, or frayed. In addition to preventing damage, Stallion Leather duty gear’s seamless design also allows officers to perfectly align gear on their belt to help free up space!

Stallion Leather’s American Warrior™ ballistic duty nylon is constructed with 3/16th inch closed link cell technology to maintain the gear’s rigidness and form. The exterior is constructed with military specification MIL-W-4088K Type 1A Class 1A black nylon webbing and the same tri-laminate ballistic nylon used by other popular duty gear manufacturers allowing American Warrior™ duty nylon to be seamlessly integrated into an officer’s existing duty rig.

To continue to provide world class quality that exceeds customer expectations Stallion Leather’s duty gear is exclusively manufactured in the U.S (GSA# GS-07F-0352J). For additional Inova® T-Series Tactical/Police LED Flashlight Holder information and for complete duty gear solutions, please visit www.stallionleather.com.