Streamlight debuts Protac HL USB headlamp

Lightweight, USB rechargeable headlamp delivers up to 1,000 lumens

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has enhanced its popular HL® (High Lumen) family of tactical lights by adding a hands-free, USB rechargeable solution, the ProTac HL® USB Headlamp. The high-powered, yet lightweight, area light provides up to 1,000 lumens and 20 hours of run time, while letting users charge it on the go from most any USB power source.

The new headlamp delivers bright light in a wide, sweeping beam, making it ideal for illuminating an entire area, including what may be hidden along perimeters and in corners. The light also comes equipped with a flood filter that diffuses the beam for close-up work. The ProTac HL USB Headlamp features a USB port that offers convenient recharging.

“The ProTac HL USB Headlamp combines the benefits of high lumen technology along with USB rechargeability and battery backup into a convenient, hands-free headlamp,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “With its amazing brightness, long run times and other great features, it’s a great choice for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and industrial professionals alike.”

Powered by a white LED, the ProTac HL USB Headlamp provides three lighting modes. Its high setting provides a super-bright beam, delivering 1,000 lumens and 13,500 candela over a distance of 232 meters, with a run time of 1.5 hours. The light’s medium setting offers bright light (400 lumens and 5,400 candela, 147-meter distance) and a longer run time of 2.45 hours. The low setting offers a less intense beam (65 lumens, 900 candela, 60-meter distance) and an extended run time of up to 20 hours.

The ProTac HL USB Headlamp uses an included rechargeable lithium ion battery, and also accepts a Streamlight 18650 lithium ion battery. Its USB port is protected by a rubber boot to eliminate dust and debris.

The light’s TEN-TAP® programming switch allows for user selection from among three programs: high/medium/low (factory default); high only; or low/medium/high.

The headlamp’s flood filter is tethered to the light and can be stored on the end cap when not in use. The light also comes equipped with interchangeable red and green lens filters which can be inserted into the flood lens.

The headlamp weighs 8.1 ounces with included battery and strap, and its face cap measures1.2 inches in diameter and 4.0 inches wide. The light features durable polymer construction, and is IPX4 rated for water-resistance, and impact-resistance tested to two meters. Its 90 degree tilting head is designed to reduce neck fatigue.

Available in black, the headlamp comes with both an adjustable elastic head strap that fits comfortably over the head, and a rubber hard hat strap that stays firmly in place.

The MSRP for the ProTac HL USB Headlamp ranges from $145-$155, depending on the model, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, Pa. Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.