Streamlight launches dual fuel tactical lights

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, announced it has expanded its ProTac® family of tactical lights to include enhanced versions of two of its models. The new lights, the ProTac® HL-X and ProTac® 2L-X, feature 1,000 and 500 lumens, respectively, as well as offer the versatility of a rechargeable battery option.

Both lights can be powered by either two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries or one Streamlight rechargeable 18650 cell. This multi-battery option allows for use of primary disposable batteries if the rechargeable cell is out of power.

“With their amazing lumen output and battery versatility, these new ProTac X lights are among the brightest and most adaptable tactical lights on the market today,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The ProTac HL-X functions like a hand-held floodlight, making it ideal for illuminating an entire area, including what may be obscured along perimeters or in corners. And the compact size of the 2L-X, together with its other features, makes it the ideal everyday carry light.”

Both lights also feature a TEN-TAP® programmable switch, which allows for user selection from among three programs. The HL-X offers high/strobe/low (factory default), high only, or low/medium/high; the 2L-X provides high/strobe/low (factory default), high only, or low/high.

The new models use the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness. When using an 18650 battery, the ProTac HL-X on high delivers 1,000 lumens, 27,100 candela, a 330-meter beam distance and a run time of up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. On low, the light provides 65 lumens, 1,600 candela, a beam distance of 80 meters, and a run time of up to 23 hours. The run time for the light’s strobe is up to 3 hours and 15 minutes.

On high, the ProTac 2L-X provides 500 lumens on high, 6,800 candela, a beam distance of 165, and a run time of up to 3 hours and 15 minutes with an 18650 battery inserted. On low, the light provides 40 lumens, 600 candela, a 49 meter beam distance, and a run time of 30 hours.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish, the lights feature a multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch that permits one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes.

The ProTac HL-X is 5.43 inches in length and weighs 5.7 ounces with two CR123 batteries and 6.2 ounces with the optional 18650 rechargeable battery. The ProTac 2L-X is 5.14 inches long and weighs 3.9 ounces with two CR123 batteries and 4.4 ounces with the 18650 battery. Both lights have an IPX7 rated design for waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes, and are impact resistance-tested to two meters.

The lights are packaged with two CR123 batteries, a removable pocket clip and holster.

Streamlight offers an optional 18650 Battery Charger that can recharge either one or two batteries simultaneously, and permits charging through either AC/DC or USB power sources.

Available in black, the ProTac HL-X and ProTac 2L-X have an MSRP of $135.00 and $85.00, respectively, and include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, Pa., Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; www.instagram.com/streamlightinc; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.