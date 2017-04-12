Streamlight renews Antron Brown Racing sponsorship

Brown Scheduled for Appearances with Streamlight at Upcoming Industry Shows

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, renewed its sponsorship with Antron Brown, an American drag racer currently driving the Matco Tools Toyota for Don Schumacher Racing in the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA’s) Top Fuel division. Known for winning the Top Fuel world championship three times – in 2012, followed by back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 – Brown holds a total of 61 career event titles.

The first African–American to win a major U.S. auto–racing season championship, Brown was also recently named one of three hosts of Top Gear America, a new U.S. spinoff of the popular British television show, Top Gear. The series will premiere later this year on BBC America.

As part of Streamlight’s sponsorship of Brown, he will appear at the company’s booth at AAPEX in Las Vegas in Fall 2017, as well as make appearances at other major events to be announced. Brown’s helmet and racing gear also sport the Streamlight logo.

“So many of our customers are drag racing fans, so we have renewed our sponsorship with Antron because of our long-time commitment to the automotive market,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Antron and his team regularly use Streamlight products in maintaining their vehicles, and we are very proud to have him represent our brand.”

“We are very excited and proud to be partners with Streamlight,” said Brown. “When I think of Streamlight, I think of trust and reliability. When I’m going 330 miles per hour, I definitely want them in my corner.”

Brown raced in the NHRA’s Pro Stock Motorcycle division from 1998 to 2007, running his first three years with Vincent’s Team 23 Racing. Brown won 16 events in the motorcycle division, and had a best finish of 2nd in points in 2001 and 2006. In 2008 he switched to Top Fuel dragsters.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.