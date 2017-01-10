Streamlight unveils state-of-the-art website

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, recently launched its newly upgraded website, Streamlight.com, featuring a sleek new look with a responsive design and state-of the-art navigation that works from any device – desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

As part of the new design, Streamlight.com now features updated, easy-to-search product pages and categories that include include key details at a glance. Product pages feature related videos, accessories and multiple image views.

Enhanced product filtering allows users to search by lighting category, product type, product series, or market application, as well as by battery type or lumens.

“The new Streamlight website allows users to find the most up-to-date product information quickly and easily no matter which device they are using,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “To meet the needs of our international customers, we have expanded the translation capabilities to include eight different languages.”

The updated website’s main menu now includes sections on Products, Resources, Video Showcase and Support. A new feature is the site’s Community section, providing drop down menus for corporate information; press releases and other media; trade shows and events; and a portal for purchasing Streamlight-branded gear. Easy-to-navigate tabs allow users to search, choose a language, and find a dealer to purchase products.

In addition, the website is built to provide a local user experience. Ultimately, the site will recognize a user’s location and offer up specific products based on market interest and language. The site also offers social media sharing capabilities, which enables users to share product information through email or social media channels directly from the site.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; www.instagram.com/streamlightinc; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.