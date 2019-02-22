Team Wendy® EXFIL® Rail 3.0 is host for new tool-free accessories

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland-based Team Wendy® announced the launch of three new accessories today, all of which are compatible with the new EXFIL® Rail 3.0 system: EXFIL® Ballistic Ear Covers, the EXFIL® Ballistic Visor and the EXFIL® Face Shield. These new products allow the user to quickly and easily interchange mission-essential headborne equipment on one platform.

“We are constantly challenging ourselves to produce products that are not only protective and light-weight, but also scalable for the mission requirement,” said Jose Rizo-Patron, CEO of Team Wendy. “The EXFIL Rail 3.0 allows the operator more efficient use of the accessory rail, while the ear covers, visor and face shield provide additional protection without impeding functionality of the shroud; and they do so all within a single helmet, eliminating the need to carry different helmets for different missions.”



EXFIL Ballistic Ear Covers provide scalable ballistic protection, increasing the total coverage area of a high-cut ballistic helmet by 21.1 in2 (136 cm2). An EXFIL Ballistic helmet with attached ear covers offers comparable or greater ballistic coverage area (size one: 180 in2, size two: 191.8 in2) when compared to the standard issued U.S. Military helmet – the ACH (Advanced Combat Helmet) or MICH 2000 (size large: 178.8 in2). Composed of a proprietary composite mix with a carbon fiber frame, the ear covers meet NIJ Level III-A (according to NIJ STD 0106.01/0108.01) and weigh only 0.38 lbs. (172 g) for the set. The EXFIL Ballistic Ear Covers attach easily and tool-free to both the EXFIL Rail 2.0 and the new EXFIL Rail 3.0. A set retails at $399.95 and is one-size-fits-all.



The EXFIL Ballistic Visor provides low-profile, lightweight ballistic eye protection that attaches tool-free to the built-in picatinny rail at the front of the EXFIL Rail 3.0 system. It can be easily adjusted into three preset positions (down, up and stowed) and features a polycarbonate lens produced by Eye Safety Systems, a subsidiary of Oakley, Inc. With a generous coverage area of 28.9 in2 (186.1 cm2), the operator can still comfortably and effectively shoulder his/her weapon with proper sight alignment while wearing the visor. The EXFIL Ballistic Visor exceeds the impact, fragmentation and optical requirements of Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP) in accordance with MIL-PRF-32432(GL), 09 Jan 2013 and retails for $290.

The EXFIL Face Shield enables law enforcement officers and military personnel to carry just one helmet, eliminating the need to carry both a standard issue ballistic helmet and a dedicated riot helmet. Like the EXFIL Ballistic Visor, the EXFIL Face Shield is low profile, lightweight and attaches in the same manner to the front section of the EXFIL Rail 3.0. The face shield is similarly adjustable into three positions (down, up and stowed), allowing the wearer to fully utilize the Wilcox® W shroud for headlamps, cameras, night vision or thermal imaging devices while also running the face shield. The EXFIL Face Shield meets the requirements of BS EN 166:2002 Class 2B and retails at $279.95.



The EXFIL Ballistic Visor and EXFIL Face Shield both come standard with a flexible upper flange that prevents debris and liquid from seeping into the wearer’s eyes from the brim of the helmet.



The EXFIL Ballistic Visor and EXFIL Face Shield come in two sizes (size one and size two), which should correspond with the operator’s EXFIL Ballistic helmet size. The EXFIL Rail 3.0 Retrofit Kit, EXFIL Ballistic Ear Covers, EXFIL Ballistic Visor and EXFIL Face Shield are each available in three colors: Black, Coyote Brown and Ranger Green.



Customers who already own an EXFIL Ballistic with the Rail 2.0 system can purchase an EXFIL Rail 3.0 Retrofit Kit for $49.95 to make the EXFIL Ballistic Visor or EXFIL Face Shield compatible. New buyers of the EXFIL Ballistic will be able to select their preferred rail at time of purchase.



The EXFIL Rail 3.0 Retrofit Kit, EXFIL Ballistic Ear Covers and EXFIL Ballistic Visor are now available for purchase on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy dealers. The EXFIL Face Shield is currently available for pre-sale; orders received will start shipping in November.



ABOUT TEAM WENDY®

Cleveland-based Team Wendy’s mission is to research, design, develop and deliver the most innovative, purpose-built and impact-mitigating products and technologies on the market. It places a strong focus on research, particularly the causes and prevention of TBI. Founded in 1997 in honor of Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident, Wendy’s name lives on today in the protective products and gear used by thousands worldwide, including the men and women of the United States Military. Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.