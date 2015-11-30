The BackUp’s Got Your Back

Scottsdale, AZ (November 2015) -- There is a silent predator that stalks law enforcement, corrections, security and tactical personnel around the country. It accounts for enormous physical and financial loss every year. The issue is back injuries . A Journal of Criminal Justice research study notes a staggering “eighty six percent of the (police) officers in the present study report having had trouble with their lower back and associated lower back pain.” This can be attributed to the rigors of the job and the weight carried by officers with all the equipment required these days. The makers of the popular BackUp police duty belt support today announced an expansion to its product line to assist even more individuals to deal with their back issues.

To date the BackUp was available in one size and in 3 different finishes: Phoenix Nylon, Smooth Leather and Basket Weave Leather.

The product line now incorporates a fourth finish – patent (high gloss)

leather.

Furthermore, all four variations are now available in 2 different sizes. The original back support designed for a waist that is 34” or more and the new, smaller model which is suitable for a waist of 32” or less. All models include 2 matching belt keepers.

Al Sharpe CEO of BackUp, explains: “The BackUp is unique in a number of ways. It slips onto the duty belt and acts as a buffer that distributes the weight, providing almost instant relief. It’s also hardly

visible so we’ve found most agencies have no problem allowing it under their uniform policies. When we designed it, we wanted to ensure that it was easy to use, simple in its application and above all – effective. It’s vital to us that using the BackUp has as little impact as possible on officers’ existing tactical setup.”

“We’ve achieved that and in the vast majority of cases our clients do not have to make any adjustments to the way they carry their gear – the BackUp simply integrates between the duty belt and the trouser belt and starts doing its work.”

The BackUp is available under a 90 day money-back warranty that offers a refund of the purchase price if the clients is not 100% satisfied. For more information or to order go to www.backupbrace.com

www.backupbrace.com

www.facebook.com/backupbrace