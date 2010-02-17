Announcing the First Annual National Handcuff Day - February 20th

The first annual National Handcuff Day is coming soon: February 20th. National Handcuff Day celebrates handcuffs and is a good day to be especially law abiding. February 20th is the birthday of the modern handcuff. It’s on that date in 1912 that the US Patent office issued patent 1,017,955 to George A. Carney for a “swinging bow ratchet - type” adjustable handcuff. Before that handcuffs were heavy and bulky and there was no standard style. Carney’s design was always ready and was light weight compared to older models. Since that patent, most modern handcuffs around the world have been made with the same swing through design, with minor modifications. The Carney Patent was bought by The Peerless Handcuff Company of Springfield, Mass., and the first models were manufactured for them by Smith & Wesson.

For more information, visit www.nationalhandcuffday.com.