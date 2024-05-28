U.S. Patriot becomes official sponsor of 2024 Tactical Games

PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — U.S. Patriot, a GALLS company, proudly announces it has teamed up with Under Armour as an official sponsor of the 2024 Tactical Games. U.S. Patriot will support five athletes this season, providing them with top-of-the-line gear for both their professional duties and competitive events. Additionally, U.S. Patriot will cover the athlete’s entry fees for four competitions. The five U.S. Patriot Athletes include Ehea Schuerch, Zach Rodman, Jacob Horton, Nathan Drumm, and Blayr Drumm.

“Our team at U.S. Patriot is thrilled about our partnership with Under Armour and The Tactical Games. We are deeply honored to support this remarkable community and the elite athletes who embody the spirit of service and excellence. Together, we look forward to empowering these incredible individuals and showcasing their extraordinary talents on the global stage,” remarked Josh Sandhaus, Vice President of Operations at U.S. Patriot.

Ehea Scheurch from Washington State has worked as a Corrections Officer for eight years and has been a Defensive Tactics Instructor for about six of those eight years. She has been a member of the CRT team for two years and is the only female in the history of her department to make the team. Having been a competitive athlete for her entire life, Scheurch joined The Tactical Games in 2022 and has placed on the podium nine out of nine times with two second-place finishes at the National Championship.

Zach Rodman is a Police Officer/SWAT from Indiana. He became involved in The Tactical Games after seeing it on Instagram and hearing about it from a guest speaker at a SWAT Round-Up. When he competes, he has a standard goal to honor the investments that his parents, coaches, and friends have made for him.

Jacob Horton hails from North Carolina. He is a Police Officer, SWAT Team Leader, and avid hunter. He has been competing in The Tactical Games since 2019. His goal for 2024 is to finish in the Top Five at the National Championship.

Nathan Drumm served in the Marine Corps from 2001 – 2005 as a Combat Engineer at 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, Camp Pendelton, California. He then transitioned to the Marine Reserves in New Orleans as a Radio Operator until 2010. He joined the Baton Rouge Fire Department in 2008 and then went into the Fire Investigators Division as a Commissioned Fire/Arson Investigator. Most recently he went back to the fire truck to serve as a Firefighter. He has been competing in The Tactical Games since 2019 in the Elite Division. He now competes in the Masters Division.

Blayr Drumm is a Louisiana native who is a regular competitor in The Tactical Games. Additionally, she competes regularly in CrossFit competitions at the local, regional, and national levels. Her favorite activities include working out and shooting guns. Her goal is to inspire other women to be strong and independent through her dedication to fitness and marksmanship.

The Tactical Games were created to provide a platform to test the skills and readiness of tactical athletes from all backgrounds. Whether you are military, law enforcement, competition shooter, or a civilian gun enthusiast you can compete in The Tactical Games. The Tactical Games provides a venue for all shooters and athletes to compete against the best in the world to find weaknesses and test gear in the most stressful environment a competition can offer.

For more information on U.S. Patriot and its commitment to veterans and military professionals, please visit www.uspatriot.com.

About U.S. Patriot:

For over 20 years, U.S. Patriot Tactical has been dedicated to serving American heroes at home and abroad. As the Nation’s largest military supplier, and now as part of the larger GALLS family, we are committed to delivering the highest quality Apparel, Gear, and Footwear so you can focus on your mission. Whether you are a service member abroad, keeping us safe at home, or preparing to tackle life’s next adventure, the U.S. Patriot Team is prepared to deliver the service you deserve. With over 70 locations and lightning-fast international shipping through our online store, getting everything you need to ensure mission success has never been easier.