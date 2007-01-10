SVI Trucks Introduces Command Vehicles

SVI Command Trucks are fabricated with heavy duty 2" x 6" x 1/4" aluminum or 2" x 4" x 11 ga. stainless steel subframe and 3/16" aluminum or 12 ga. stainless steel formed sheet metal construction.

Command Trucks are built on Medium Duty Commercial or Custom cab/chassis in body lengths from 18' to 26'. Bodies are typically walk-in style, but could be a combination walk-around. Add 1, 2, or 3 Slide-out Command walls for more interior floor space. Custom interior cab and body layouts for communications, command, and conference areas with optional bathroom or galley. We custom design each unit to match your command requirements.

Many interior options are available including; mast mounted cameras and recording options, radio installation, satellite Internet and TV, voice over IP, computer networking, etc. Let our IT department design your ultimate Command Truck.

Custom cab modifications iclude; desks, storage cabinets for equipment with hinged or roll-up doors.

Many other options are available, limited only by your imagination.