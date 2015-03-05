CMC Government Supply Equips Teams with GSA Products For Emergency Preparedness and Response

DALLAS, TX March 5, 2015 – Government agencies can get their Emergency Response products from CMC by using their GSA Schedule 84 contract. Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Government agencies, Military, and CERT Teams are eligible for special pricing using GSA Advantage or GSA Cooperative Purchasing.

Every responder knows that finding out you don’t have the right tool for the job in the middle of an emergency can ruin your day. Stay prepared at all times with the On Duty 4 in 1 Emergency Tool. This lightweight, heavy duty multi-purpose tool can perform four important functions during an emergency. The special patented design allows you to shut off gas valves with maximum leverage and minimal effort. With its special slotted handle, it can handle larger commercial gas valves as well. The 4 in 1 Emergency Tool shuts off water valves too. Its special design fits on most water meter shut off valves, allowing you to shut off water from the street.

Two other features include a pry bar for maximum leverage to open doors and a built in rubbish claw to quickly dig through debris. The 4 in 1 Emergency Tool is made with high quality materials to ensure reliability and safety. Made in the USA, it is heat treated, will not rust or spark, and weighs less than 1 pound.



In an emergency, removing victims from the area requires the proper equipment. The Foldable Stretcher & Splint Kit from Armor Products packs easily in a backpack. It unfolds to 40”x70” and includes two waterproof splints. The placement of the splints provides support and protection to the head end of the stretcher. It comes in a 15”x20” mesh storage bag and has a capacity of 600 pounds.

Rescue and recovery operations are easier with Armor Bags’ Victim Recovery Bag. These heavy duty vinyl coated mesh bags securely transports a victim or standard poly body bag. Ideal for use during water rescue operations, they come with a full length non-corrosive zipper, 10 handles for ease in transport, and a 700 pound capacity. These bags are in perfect for both human and animal rescue and recovery.

When you need emergency lighting, SnapLight Emergency Light Sticks by Cyalume are the perfect answer. Ideal for your emergency bags, CERT Teams, rescue operations, and as standard emergency equipment for EMS and Law Enforcement, SnapLight Light Sticks are available in a multitude of colors. They come with operational times of up to 12 hours and lengths of 6 inches.

“Customers have commented on the usefulness of these Light Sticks”, says Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “Most users report that the Cyalume products are much brighter than competitors and last longer. They aren’t just for government teams or organizations. Many people keep them in the trunk of their car, or throw some in their pack when camping or hiking. They can even be used to signal rescuers in an emergency.”

In addition, the Cyalume Ultra High Intensity Flare Alternative offers a high intensity, super bright orange SnapLight that lasts 30 minutes. With an attached wire stand for easy placement, they are visible up to one mile, and they have superior performance in warm and cold conditions. Ideal for accident scenes, they can be used in wet or dry weather. They are available in boxes of 12.

