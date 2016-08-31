Now Available from GideonTactical: The Exclusive Blue Leatherman Raptor

The Exclusive Blue Leatherman Raptor is a critically important 6-in-1 multi-tool to have during an emergency situation and makes an ideal addition to any trauma-aid kit or bug-out bag. It was specifically developed with the input of special operations medics, EMTs, and fire professionals with knowledge of standard medical shears.

The Raptor is uniquely efficient, featuring just the right amount of multi-purpose features without an overkill of tools that could complicate potentially life-threatening scenarios. The Raptor’s powerful folding medical shears are equipped with serrations that are capable of gripping materials to ensure a strong, fast cut. Also, the shears can be disassembled when not in use for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

Other tools include a strap cutter with a locking safety liner that offers one-handed deployment and with aviator-style gloves. It can be used immediately, whether the shears are open or closed. When an oxygen bottle’s wrench isn’t immediately available, an oxygen-tank wrench, which is integrated into the strap cutter, can be used to give access to life-saving oxygen. The Raptor’s ring cutter, an essential tool for first responders, is effective on a majority of standard gold bands. If standard civilian glass needs to be broken immediately during high-intensity rescue operations, one of the Raptor’s handles is equipped with a carbide-tip glass breaker.

Its (included) MOLLE-compatible, injection-molded polymer holster is comprised of glass-filled nylon and can rotate on a sturdy clip that allows fast access while situated on a vest or pack. Additionally, it can be stored with the shears in the open or closed position.

For more information and to get yours, be sure to visit GideonTactical.com.

About GideonTactical and Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc.:

Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. assembled GideonTactical to serve the specialized equipment and supply needs of both tactical operators and shooting enthusiasts. “GideonTactical is committed to serving the needs of operators and shooters who require more specialized gear,” said Jim Witmer, CEO and chairman of Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. “We have experienced increasing demand for more specialized products involved in special tactical operations and in use within the shooting sport world as well. Today, GideonTactical is positioned to meet those demands.”