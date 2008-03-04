PAASP Announces the Company & College Expo, Job Fair and Conference for the Security & Preparedness Industry
The PA Alliance for Security & Preparedness is pleased to announce this conference for the Security & Preparedness Industry. You won’t want to miss this career event, expo & conference! It will include professionals, companies, professional associations, speakers, exhibitors/vendors, college programs & educators, and public sector groups from:
• Cyber/IT Security
• Physical Security & Investigations
• Fraud & Forensics
• Continuity/Contingency Planning & Emergency/Disaster Management
• Law Enforcement, Fire & EMT
• Safety/Environmental
Benefits
• For participants: opportunities to hear from experts and educators in these fields, explore careers and talk with recruiters, network with professionals, explore companies and college programs, hear about the latest trends/practices in these fields, or check out the exhibitors
• For organizations: opportunities to showcase your organization, recruit adults or students for job or internship openings, display or demonstrate products/services or methods, recruit new members, or network with other organizations
For more information visit www.paasp.org.