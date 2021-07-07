D7 disinfectant approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds

We’re excited to announce that our D7 disinfectant product was recently approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in 60 seconds.*

What does that mean? As we have learned over the past year, SARS-CoV-2 can be difficult to combat because it is almost always surrounded by bodily fluids and is protected by a lipid envelope that is made up of organic materials.

Courtsey image

Our EPA-registered D7 product has been tested and proven effective to help reduce the cross-contamination of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, by inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard, nonporous surfaces with a contact time of as little as one minute.*

The Decon7 team has worked tirelessly to create our D7 product in order to reduce the cross-contamination of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and keep workplaces safe for employees and customers.

We look forward to providing a better environment for users and continuing to be at the forefront of technology to bring improved sanitation for the health and safety of others.

Have questions? Let’s chat! We don’t just sell disinfectant products and equipment; we also provide training and guidance to help you create a comprehensive sanitation program for your facility.