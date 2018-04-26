World-renowned speakers set to present at the IAWP 2018 Conference

Have you registered for IAWP 2018?

The speaker list has now been confirmed for the 56th annual International Association of Women Police Conference, which is being held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from August 26 to 30, 2018. Speakers from around the world are preparing to share their thoughts on this year’s conference theme, Leading Change.

This year’s speaker list is unparalleled. Collectively, the speakers have years of experience in every area of law enforcement possible. Presentation topics include organizational culture, respect and harassment, investigative strategies and case studies, leadership, community engagement, working with partners, diversity and inclusion, wellness, and recruiting, employment and retention.

Throughout the conference, speakers will discuss their own experiences in leadership, law enforcement and overcoming adversity and will dissect how they’ve become leaders of change in each aspect of their life. The 2018 IAWP Conference Committee is excited to announce that the full speaker list with presentation topics is available on www.iawp2018.org. Some presenters, who are not to be missed, are:

Dorian Van Horn, Senior Consultant with SIGMA Threat Management Associates and Retired Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Throughout her time with NCIS, Ms. Van Horn was the Division Chief of the Family and Sexual Violence Program and the Division Chief for the Threat Management Unit and the Insider Threat Program, an area she was also the chief architect of. She has an extensive amount of experience working in law enforcement and threat assessment and is excited to share her story of the challenges she faced throughout her career.

Alisha Shoates James, Assistant Commissioner for the Community Supervision Division for the Tennessee Department of Correction. Ms. James has over a decade of experience in law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels. In her role at the Tennessee Department of Correction, she has challenged the status quo and implemented innovative policies and procedures that will have a lasting impact on lar enforcement for the years to come. She is also the founder of Ten-Four Clothing, a clothing line targeted specifically to women working in law enforcement. She continues to push boundaries to be a leader in the law enforcement world.

Donna Cayson, Captain for Sierra Madre Police Department. Capt. Cayson is an expert in leadership development and the behavioural science theories that focus on the development of individuals and group dynamics. She will share a unique perspective on leadership in a law enforcement environment and how leaders can better motivate their people to achieve organization goals.

Deb Blackwell, Senior Constable for the Northern Territory Police Force of Australia. During her 16 years of service in law enforcement, Const. Blackwell has worked in many different police settings. She was instrumental in developing the initial networking and groundwork to establish a “Family Safe Framework,” a framework which provides immediate support and safety for recidivist high-risk domestic violence victims who are in imminent danger in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory of Australia. Const. Blackwell has invaluable knowledge about working with partner agencies and connecting community members with law enforcement.

Paul Brandt, Canadian Country Music artist and creator of the #NotInMyCity campaign. After hearing numerous tragic human trafficking stories, Mr. Brandt started the #NotInMyCity campaign to raise awareness about child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. In addition to discussing his important work with this campaign, conference attendees will also be treated to a special performance by Paul Brandt.

Attendees can also look forward to inspiring and thought-provoking presentations from four different keynote speakers, including:

Amanda Lindhout – kidnap survivor and bestselling author

Sheldon Kennedy – sexual abuse survivor, retired National Hockey League (NHL) player and founder of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre

Caroline Ouelette – Canadian National Hockey Team member

Police Chief Jennifer Evans – Police Chief of Peel Regional Police, one of the largest municipal police agencies in Canada

Don’t miss the exclusive conference events!

A number of exciting events have been planned to take place around the IAWP 2018 Conference. In addition to an opening and closing ceremonies, events include a Welcome Reception at YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, a Western Hospitality Gala at a traditional rodeo venue and a cultural day at the conference.

The Welcome Reception, which takes place on the first night, will take place at YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre and is only available to the first 300 conference delegates who register for the event. YouthLink is a leader in youth education and crime prevention and provides a place for families to learn about the most pressing issues of their time and become empowered to make the right decisions to avoid crime and victimization. YouthLink features Alberta’s largest collection of policing artifacts ever placed on public display. For more information about YouthLink, visit www.youthlinkcalgary.com.

The Western Hospitality Gala, hosted at Girletz Ranch, is sure to be one of the highlights of your trip! This is an opportunity to see what an Alberta ranch is all about. Some of the activities you will enjoy will be a traditional western barbeque, a trick horse demonstration, line dancing with two live bands and live bull riding. To get a glimpse of what the Girletz Ranch is all about, visit www.girletzrodeoranch.com.

To register for the conference or for more information about what to do in Calgary, the speakers, or conference topics and events, visit www.iawp2018.org.